Lobo, Brazilian Import Some in Tieme Try SoCal

When trainer Paulo Lobo enters horse with a "BRZ" or "URU" or "ARG" next to its name for the first time in a Southern California race, how that horse will run isn't just a mystery to the betting public.

Often it's a mystery to Lobo, too.

The 48-year-old native of São Paulo, Brazil, has a proven track record with South American imports, but he doesn't truly know if those horses—often top-level winners on the southern continent—will be successful in Southern California until they race.

"I always tell everybody—it's very hard to judge them until they race here. Some horses like it here and some horses don't like it here," said Lobo, who most recently won a graded stakes with Uruguayan-bred and Brazilian group I winner Generosidade in the 2016 San Luis Rey Stakes (G2T). "Sometimes I have two horses on the plane—'A' and 'B.' 'A' in Brazil was better than 'B' but here, they change. It's very individual."

BALAN: Generosidade Stuns San Luis Rey Field

Although the flow of horses from Southern California has slowed for Lobo, who relocated back to Brazil to train for three years before returning to the U.S. in 2014, his record speaks for itself.

In just his second year in the U.S., he trained Farda Amiga to Kentucky Oaks (G1) and Alabama (G1) glory en route to an Eclipse Award as 2002 champion 3-year-old filly. He also trained Brazilian group 1 winner Pico Central to a trio of New York grade 1 victories in 2004, and saddled South American runners Ace Blue, Molengao, and Runforthedoe to graded wins in the U.S.

The next mystery horse for Lobo is two-time Brazilian group 1 winner Some in Tieme, who is 20-1 on the morning line in the $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (G2T) Jan. 7 at Santa Anita Park. The 5-year-old by German-bred sire Shirocco has won three of his six starts in Brazil, including a pair of group 1 races, both at 1 1/4 miles on the turf.

Lobo admits that the San Gabriel's 1 1/8-mile distance is likely a bit short for Some in Tieme and that he usually likes to debut South American imports in conditional allowance races, but was encouraged by the horse's work Dec. 27, when he ran a swift six furlongs in 1:13 flat on the Santa Anita training track.

"This horse had a very good workout two weeks ago on the training track—1:13 flat. That's when we decided to enter him in the San Gabriel," Lobo said. "I know it's a tough spot—a very tough spot—and I think it's too short for him, but we need to start."

Lobo's decision to run in the San Gabriel is also part of a longer-term plan, which includes the Feb. 4 San Marcos (G2T) at 1 1/4 miles and the March 25 San Luis Rey (G2T) at 1 1/2 miles.

"I was concerned, if an allowance race doesn't (fill), then I have a horse who is ready to run and no race. He's happy and he needs to run," the third-generation Brazilian horseman said. "We didn't want to take a chance, because I have a plan for this horse to run in February and in March."