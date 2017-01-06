Dads Caps to Enter Stud at Legacy Ranch in California

Owner/breeder Vince Scuderi announced Jan. 6 that his multiple graded stakes-winning homebred millionaire Dads Caps will enter stud in California at Pete and Evelyn Parrella's Legacy Ranch near Clements. He will stand for $5,000.

Dads Caps is a 7-year-old son of Discreet Cat, out of the multiple stakes producing Grindstone mare Seeking the Silver. His multiple graded stakes-winning half sister Paulassilverlining recently passed the million-dollar mark after winning the Dec. 10 Garland of Roses Stakes at Aqueduct. In her previous start, she was third in the Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Sprint (G1) and is an Eclipse Award finalist in the female sprinter division.

Dads Caps won or placed in 14 stakes—all on the New York Racing Association circuit—while accumulating $1,110,467 in lifetime earnings. He won back-to-back editions of the grade 1 Carter Handicap in 2014 and 2015, and narrowly missed the hat trick in the 2016 edition of the race with a close third-place finish. Dads Caps also placed in eight other graded stakes.

"We had a tremendous run with Dads Caps," said Scuderi. "For four seasons he took on the best sprinters of his generation, and his record is a testament to his consistency and heart. I'm excited about the potential he brings to his new career at stud and very pleased to join Dick Barton in this endeavor."

"Naturally we're delighted to be able to bring a horse of Dads Caps' caliber to California," said Dick Barton. "He has great eye appeal and his natural speed fits the mold of horses that have succeeded in California. We plan to support him with a sizeable book of mares."

