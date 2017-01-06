Edwards to Host 46th Annual Eclipse Awards

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association announced Jan. 6 that sports broadcaster Jeannine Edwards of ESPN and ABC will host the 46th Annual Eclipse Awards presented by Daily Racing Form, Breeders' Cup, and The Stronach Group Jan. 21. It will be the sixth consecutive year Edwards has emceed the ceremony.

The Eclipse Awards, which honors the 2016 champions of Thoroughbred racing, will be held for the fifth year in a row at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Edwards joined ESPN in 1995 as a Thoroughbred racing analyst. She's worked the sidelines for college football and college basketball, in addition to reporting on a variety of news for SportsCenter, including extensive coverage of American Pharoah 's 2015 Triple Crown run.

In 2009, Edwards was part of the broadcast team that won an Eclipse Award for the Belmont Stakes (G1) telecast on ABC, as well as an Emmy nomination for the Breeders' Cup on ESPN. That same team won a second Eclipse Award and a second Emmy nomination for the 2010 Breeders' Cup telecast.