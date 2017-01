Due to extreme cold, Turfway Park has canceled live racing for Jan. 6.

The band for tonight's Rockin' Dollar Friday, Naked Karate Girls, will play as scheduled starting at 9 p.m. Dollar drafts and hot dogs will still be available and the facility remains open for simulcasting.



Perry Ouzts Day, events supporting fans' efforts to bring the veteran jockey to the attention of the National Racing Hall of Fame, is rescheduled for Jan. 13.