Ontario Mare Purchase Incentive Program Unveiled

An incentive program aimed at improving the size and quality of the broodmare and racehorse populations in Ontario has been unveiled just in time for the first mixed sales of 2017.

Conceived by the Canadian Thoroughbred Horse Society (Ontario Division) and the Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association of Ontario, the Mare Purchase Program provides financial support to Ontario resident breeders investing in new broodmares from four upcoming sales that will be brought into Ontario to foal in 2017 and are then bred back to an Ontario sire in 2017. The Ontario divisions of the CTHS and HBPA have allocated $350,000 in funding for the program this year.

"We are encouraged that the program will assist Ontario in strengthening the size and quality of our broodmare band," the two organizations stated in a news release. "This initiative is in response to the declining population of Ontario broodmares and resulting foals. The CTHS and HBPA have collaborated on this significant commitment to support our local breeding and racing industry. Further, the program will support the owners of registered Ontario stallions who have made significant contributions to breeding in the province by ensuring the new qualifying mares will be bred back to registered Ontario sires."

To be eligible, an in-foal mare must be purchased at either the Keeneland January horses of all ages sale, the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s winter mixed sale, the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic winter mixed sale, or the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky winter mixed sale for a minimum of US$5,000 and receive a reimbursement of up to 50% of the purchase price (paid in Canadian dollars at par value). There is a maximum reimbursement of up to Can$15,000 per mare purchased and a collective maximum of up to Can$50,000 per purchaser.

Further, the mare must foal out in Ontario and be bred back to a registered Ontario sire in 2017. The resulting foals will either be sold at a CTHS Ontario sale as weanlings or yearlings or must make a minimum of two starts in the province of Ontario by the end of its 3-year-old season. Should the horse be unable to make two starts until after it turns four years of age, the applicant may apply to the program administrator for an exemption. Exemptions will be considered for extenuating circumstances such as the health and well being of the horse. Exemptions will not be considered for horses racing out of Ontario.

