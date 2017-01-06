TVG to Offer New Show, Keeneland January Sale Coverage

This month, TVG, America's Horse Racing network, will debut The Starting Gate, a new hour-long show that will air Saturday and Sunday mornings, providing an in-depth look at the horse racing industry, emerging prospects, current stars in training, and the personalities behind the races.



Hosted from TVG's Los Angeles studios, TVG2's The Starting Gate will feature an inside look at first-time starters at major US racing venues with a focus on the breeding, pedigree, farms and people who brought them to the races. With reporting from racing analysts Caton Bredar, Christina Blacker and Britney Eurton, The Starting Gate will also feature stakes previews and recaps from across the country and live interviews with breeders, owners, trainers and jockeys.



"Along with the wagering that we focus on every day, thoroughbred breeding and sales is a major economic engine that drives participation in horse racing and The Starting Gate will shine the spotlight on this important aspect of our sport," said Kip Levin, CEO of Betfair TVG. "There are people and stories behind every horse that reaches the starting gate and we want to bring those stories to racing fans everywhere."



The new show will debut Saturday, January 7th, 2017 and a new episode will air each Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET on TVG2. The Starting Gate will be produced by Becky Witzman-Somerville, former producer of HRTV's Race Day America, The Horizon and First Call.



Additionally, to benefit racing industry stakeholders and bring more attention to the sales and breeding segment of the racing industry, TVG and TVG2 will air live coverage of the Keeneland January Horses of All Ages Sale.



"Keeneland applauds TVG's efforts to provide fans a comprehensive view of the horse industry, and we look forward to their coverage of the January Horses of All Ages Sale," Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. "In order for fans to really appreciate the economics and excitement of racing, they have to understand a horse's journey from the breeding farm and sale to the racetrack."



TVG2 will air gavel to gavel coverage for the first two days of the sale, Monday, January 9th and Tuesday, January 10th, with additional coverage on Wednesday, January 11th. Christina Blacker will be on-site at Keeneland Monday and Tuesday to provide reports and interviews for both TVG and TVG2. The sale concludes January 13th.



The January Sale includes broodmares, broodmare prospects, yearlings, horses of racing age and stallions. Prominent January sales grads include Mind Your Biscuits, who recently won the Malibu Stakes(GI) and Miss Temple City who captured this year's Matriarch(GI), Shadwell Turf Mile(GI) and Maker's 46 Mile(GI).

