Sequel Stallions Announces 2017 Stud Fees

The stud fee for New York's 2016 leading sire Freud will remain at $10,000 for the 2017 breeding season, announced Sequel Stallions Jan. 5.

The versatile full brother to Giant's Causeway tops all other Empire State sires with progeny earnings exceeding $5 million, a threshold he's crossed three out of the last four years. Freud sired seven black-type stakes winners in 2016, including his chief earner and grade 3 winner Sharp Azteca, who has earned $358,250.

New to the 2017 roster at Sequel is Jim Dandy Stakes (G2) winner, Laoban , who will enter stud for $7,500. Laoban is by top second-crop sire Uncle Mo and out of stakes-placed Chattertown, whose dam is a full sister to the dam of grade 1 winner I'm a Chatterbox. Laoban also placed in the Sham Stakes and Gotham Stakes (both G3) and retired with earnings of $526,250.

All fees are live foal/stands and nurses. Multiple mare discounts are available as well as incentives for repeat breeders.

The stallions will be available for inspection at the annual Stallion Showcase on Jan. 21 at Sequel Stallions New York near Hudson. N.Y. Because this weekend is busy with stallion shows in New York, the hours have been extended to 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. This year's showcase has a Cajun theme and will offer fresh seafood gumbo.

Sequel Stallions' 2017 Roster Stallion 2017 Fee 2016 Fee Freud $10,000 $10,000 Alpha $7,500 $8,500 Laoban - NEW $7,500 — Mission Impazible $7,500 $7,500 Forty Tales $6,500 $6,500 Emcee $5,000 $5,000 Stephanoatsee* Private Private

* Stands privately for Leonard Riggio's My Meadowview.