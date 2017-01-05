I'm a Chatterbox Works a Half-Mile at FG

Multiple grade 1-winner I'm a Chatterbox continues to prepare at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for her seasonal debut for trainer Larry Jones and owners Carolyn and Fletcher Gray.

One year after being an Eclipse Award finalist for her sophomore campaign, the homebred daughter of Munnings has exited her 4-year-old season in great shape and spoke to that on the racetrack the morning of Jan. 5 with a half-mile move in :48 1/5.



"She went really well," Jones said. "Hopefully we don't have any issues with the quarantine and all will be on schedule for the ($400,000, grade 3) Houston Ladies (Jan. 29 at Sam Houston Race Park).



"She's really done well and was running her best numbers of her career at the end of the year," Jones continued. "We didn't give her too much of a break. Basically we just gave her a couple weeks to recover in Kentucky after the Breeders' Cup and brought her to New Orleans to prepare for this race. After this she may get a break before preparing for the rest of the season."

Out of the Lost Soldier mare Chit Chatter, I'm a Chatterbox won three of six starts last year and earned $965,614. A winner of the Delaware Handicap (G1) and Juddmonte Spinster Stakes (G1), she was fifth behind Beholder and Songbird in the Nov. 4. Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).