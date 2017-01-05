Washington Star Stryker Phd Set for 2017 Debut

Two-time Washington Horse of the Year Stryker Phd returns to action Jan. 6 in an allowance race at Golden Gate Fields.

Stryker Phd drew the inside post position and is the 7-5 morning line favorite with regular rider Leslie Mawing for trainer Larry Ross and owners Jim and Mona Hour.

Friday's race, his first as an 8-year-old, could elevate Stryker Phd into third all-time in Washington-bred earnings. His lifetime record of 11-5-6 in 27 starts with earnings of $619,841 places Stryker Phd less than $4,000 behind Peterhof's Patea, who retired in 1994 with $623,367 in earnings. Saratoga Passage ($800,212) and Military Hawk ($686,128) rank first and second, respectively, on the all-time Washington-bred earnings list.

Although Stryker Phd missed in his bid for a third straight Longacres Mile (G3) win last year, the Bertrando gelding closed out 2016 strong with victories in the Muckleshoot Tribal Classic at Emerald Downs and the Berkeley Handicap (G3) at Golden Gate, the latter triumph his first win in three tries on a synthetic track.

G.G. Ryder, who missed by a head against Stryker Phd in the Berkeley Handicap, is the 3-1 second choice in the Friday allowance, and Bronze Star, winner of the Bull Dog Handicap at Fresno two starts back, is the 7-2 third choice. G.G. Ryder and Bronze Star are both trained by Jerry Hollendorfer.