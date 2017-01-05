TOBA's Seminars and Clinics in 2017

The Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association announced today the 2017 schedule for its seminars and clinics. These educational events feature various topics for prospective, new and established Thoroughbred owners and breeders.



"It is such an honor to be able to host these clinics in partnership with the top racetracks, breeding farms and sales companies. This year we are headed internationally for the first time and will be in Canada for the Queen's Plate," said TOBA marketing and membership director Aly Strainer. "TOBA is expanding its reach to include fans, owners, breeders and industry professionals at a variety of settings and have space in the schedule to accommodate more exciting and new ideas that will be announced soon. These venues provide the best atmosphere possible for all experience levels to learn more about our sport."



The 2017 schedule is below.



February 28: Pedigree & Conformation Clinic at Gulfstream Park (Hallandale Beach, Fla.)



March, April, May: TBD



June 2-4: Breeding Clinic in Lexington, Ky.



July 2: Thoroughbred Ownership Seminar at Woodbine (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)



August 8-9: Pedigree & Conformation Clinic in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.



August 13: Thoroughbred Ownership Seminar at Saratoga Racecourse (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.)



October 22-23: Pedigree & Conformation Clinic in Lexington, Ky.



December 2: Thoroughbred Ownership Seminar at Gulfstream Park



The TOBA seminars and clinics are open to both TOBA members and non-members. The 2017 schedule is available at www.toba.org. TOBA members receive a discounted rate for each clinic and non-members can join TOBA today to take advantage of the discount.

