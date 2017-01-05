Keeneland January Sale Begins Jan. 9

The 2017 auction season kicks off Jan. 9, with the five-day Keeneland January horses of all ages sale, which has 1,893 horses cataloged.

Offerings at the auction in Lexington that begins daily at 10 a.m. ET through Jan. 13 consist of 726 broodmares, 147 broodmare prospects, 732 yearlings, 281 horses of racing age, and seven stallions and stallion prospects.

Included among the horses of racing age is supplemental entry Royal Inheritance, an impressive front-running winner of her debut Dec. 4 at Aqueduct Racetrack. The 3-year-old Regal Ransom filly is cataloged as a racing or broodmare prospect, and will sell Jan. 10 as Hip 781A.

Broodmares in the catalog are in foal to 173 stallions, including American Pharoah , Awesome Again , Bernardini , Bodemeister , Candy Ride , City Zip , Declaration of War , Distorted Humor , Gemologist , Ghostzapper , Honor Code , Into Mischief , Kitten's Joy , Liam's Map , Malibu Moon , Medaglia d'Oro , More Than Ready , Orb , Pioneerof the Nile , Shanghai Bobby , Speightstown , Tapit , Tapizar , Tonalist , Twirling Candy , Uncle Mo , Union Rags , Verrazano , and Violence .

Among the 165 sires of "short yearlings"—foals of 2016 who turned 1 Jan. 1—are Arch, Awesome Again, Bodemeister, Cairo Prince , Candy Ride, City Zip, Declaration of War, Dialed In , Distorted Humor, Exceed And Excell, Ghostzapper, Giant's Causeway , Into Mischief, Kitten's Joy, Lemon Drop Kid , Malibu Moon, Medaglia d'Oro, More Than Ready, Orb, Pioneerof the Nile, Scat Daddy, Shanghai Bobby, Tapit, Tapizar, The Factor , Uncle Mo, Union Rags, Verrazano, and Violence.

Among the previous short yearlings offered at the Keeneland January sale were 2016 grade 1 winners Miss Temple City, winner of Keeneland's Maker's 46 Mile and Shadwell Turf Mile, who also captured the Matriarch at Del Mar Dec. 4; Mind Your Biscuits, winner of Santa Anta Park's Malibu Dec. 26; and Practical Joke, who won the Hopeful and Champagne in New York. In addition, Alert Bay and Noholdingback Bear, both grade 3 winners last year, were purchased as yearlings at the January sale.

The sale will be streamed live on Keeneland.com and TVG2 will air gavel-to-gavel coverage for the first two days of the sale (Jan. 9-10), with additional coverage Jan. 11. Christina Blacker will be on-site at Keeneland during the first two days to provide reports and interviews for both TVG and TVG2.