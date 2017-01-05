Champion Nyquist On Schedule for Breeding Season

Champion Nyquist continues to recover after undergoing colic surgery Dec. 22 and remains on track to begin the 2017 breeding season on schedule, Darley America chief operating officer Dan Pride said Jan. 5.

Nyquist, who is set to stand his initial season for $40,000, returned to Darley Dec. 24 after being treated by the team at Hagyard Equine Medical Institute. Pride said the son of Uncle Mo had about as straightforward a surgery as one could hope for given the situation, and that his healing has been absent of any setbacks.

"He's doing great. He's back at the farm and his recovery is right on schedule," Pride said. "It's still ongoing but there seems to be no ill effects from the surgery and we are optimistic that he is on track to start the breeding season on time."

Nyquist, the champion 2-year-old male of 2015, was officially retired to Darley after being declared out of the Nov. 5 Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) a week before that race due to what trainer Doug O'Neill called a puffy ankle. Campaigned by Reddam Racing, the bay colt was unbeaten in his first eight career starts including victories in the 2015 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (GI) and his 1 1/4-length triumph in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) May 7, and is a finalist for the 2016 Eclipse Award for champion 3-year-old male.



