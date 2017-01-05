Holiday Campaign Raises More Than $5,000 for TCA Grants

Thoroughbred Charities of America was recently named the charitable beneficiary of the Thoroughbred Club of America's annual holiday giving campaign.

More than $5,000 was raised and will be used for grant making to qualified and approved organizations that work on behalf of Thoroughbreds or the people who care for them.



"We are grateful to the membership of the Thoroughbred Club of America for selecting Thoroughbred Charities of America as the beneficiary of their holiday giving campaign," said Erin Crady, executive director of Thoroughbred Charities of America. "As an organization that operates exclusively on charitable contributions we greatly appreciate the generosity of the club's membership and are honored to be the beneficiary."



"The Thoroughbred Club of America Membership was thrilled to support Thoroughbred Charities of America during the 2016 holiday season. The Thoroughbred Club's participation in this campaign reinforced the Club mission of promoting and encouraging closer cooperation, and better business relations within the Thoroughbred industry. It was an honor to assist a charity that is so devoted to the long-term health of Thoroughbred horses, and the individuals who care for them. The Thoroughbred Club of America is looking forward to a continued partnership with Thoroughbred Charities of America over the years to come", said General Manager Laura Gardner.



TCA's mission is to provide a better life for Thoroughbreds, both during and after their racing careers, by supporting qualified repurposing and retirement organizations and by helping the people who care for them. TCA distributes grants to several categories of Thoroughbred-related nonprofits including rehabilitation, retraining, rehoming and retirement organizations; backstretch and farm employee programs; equine-assisted therapy programs; and research organizations. Since its inception in 1990, TCA has granted over $21 million to more than 200 charities that successfully meet the criteria set forth in its annual grant application. From 2000-2015, more than 95% of TCA's expenditures were allocated to program services including direct grants. For more information please visit www.tca.org. TCA is the charitable arm of the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association (TOBA).



For over 85 years, The Thoroughbred Club of America has existed to promote, foster, and encourage closer cooperation and better business relations within the Thoroughbred horse industry. The Thoroughbred Club provides a platform for the exchange of ideas, and information relating to the breeding, racing, and marketing of Thoroughbred horses. The Thoroughbred Club offers a truly unique experience during Keeneland's Spring and Fall meets, while offering a private setting for year-round simulcasting. It is the mission of the Club to provide the highest level of friendly, personalized service to the Members and their guests. For more information about The Thoroughbred Club of America, visit our website at www.thethoroughbredclub.com.