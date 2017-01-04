Tugel Promoted to WinStar Bloodstock Services Director

WinStar Farm has announced the promotion of Sean Tugel as its new Director of Bloodstock Services, and the hiring of Liam O'Rourke to the Stallion Season Sales team.

"Sean has been an integral part of our team, and his path in this business is indicative of what characteristics we look for in our team: hard work, character, a learning attitude, and growth as a horseman. Liam brings a great attitude with a knowledge of the smaller breeders, and his focus will be to help us grow our client base. I am excited to see how these two will enhance the future of WinStar Farm," said Elliott Walden, WinStar President & CEO.

A native of Rochester, NY, Tugel has been with WinStar for over 5 years, working as the Assistant Racing Manager and on the Stallion Seasons Sales team. A graduate of Ashford University with a degree in Organizational Business Management, Tugel began working under various trainers at Finger Lakes Racetrack while attending college, along with working for his father's veterinary practice, Farmington Equine Associates. Tugel moved to Lexington in 2004 and began working at Hill 'n' Dale Farms, working his way up to an assistant manager position in his 7 1/2 years with the farm. He took an equivalent position at Pauls Mill for a short time in 2010 before joining WinStar in 2011.

"I have been lucky to work and learn from some of the best horsemen in our industry from the beginning of my career, and I am excited to be able to continue to grow and be part of a great team at WinStar," said Tugel. "WinStar is always at the forefront of the Thoroughbred industry, and I look forward to giving our existing clients and new clients an extended reach to help them with all of their bloodstock needs."



Liam O'Rourke

Liam, originally from Toronto, Ontario, developed a keen interest in racing and began working at the racetrack while in high school. While completing his Finance degree at Bishop's University in Lennoxville, Quebec, Liam travelled to Lexington to intern with Juddmonte Farms and Hill 'n' Dale Farms. Upon graduation, Liam returned to the racetrack to work for leading trainer Brian Lynch, before attending the Irish National Stud Course in 2008 where he won first prize in the pedigree research project. Returning to North American, Liam spent 4 years in season sales for Adena Springs, and most recently held the position of Stallion Services Manager at Millennium Farms.

"I am very excited to be joining the WinStar team, and having the opportunity to work alongside such intelligent, experienced and passionate horsemen," said O'Rourke. "I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead, and I will dedicate myself to the team and the clients we serve."