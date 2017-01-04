Bode's Dream Looks to Stay Perfect in Old Hat

St. Elias Stable's multiple stakes winner Bode's Dream will put her perfect form on the line when she makes her first start as a newly-turned 3-year-old against a compact field of six challengers in the $100,000 Old Hat Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 7.

Bode's Dream capped off her three-race juvenile campaign with a front-running victory in the $75,000 House Party Stakes at Gulfstream Dec. 10, a race that marked the first start for the daughter of Bodemeister off a six-month layoff. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the gray filly first showed an affinity for the Gulfstream surface last May 11, when she rolled to a 3 3/4-length debut victory going 4 1/2 furlongs. The Kentucky-bred came right back a month later to show the way throughout the 5 1/2-furlongs of the $200,000 Astoria Stakes at Belmont Park to score by 2 3/4 lengths.

Bode's Dream has earned all of her victories on the front end and defeated fellow Old Hat entrant Wildcat Kate during her 2 3/4-length triumph in the House Party.

Wildcat Kate has shown early speed herself, most notably when she broke her maiden by 15 3/4 lengths first time out at Gulfstream Park West Oct. 20. The daughter of Kantharos has registered a pair of runner-up efforts since including being bested a half-length in the Juvenile Filly Sprint Stakes against fellow Florida-breds Nov. 12.

In addition to Bode's Dream, Pletcher will be represented by Repole Stable's Sand Shark. The chestnut daughter of Hard Spun broke her maiden going seven furlongs at Gulfstream Dec. 4, her second career outing, and will break alongside her stablemate out of post No. 1 in the six-furlong Old Hat.



