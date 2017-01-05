A Look Back at Swale's Easy Hutcheson Stakes Win

In conjunction with Tom Hall's Throwback Thursday features in BloodHorse Daily, BloodHorse.com each Thursday will present corresponding race stories from the pages of the magazine. This week is the stakes story on the 1984 Hutcheson Stakes (G3) won by Swale at Gulfstream Park. The story, written by BloodHorse staff, appeared in the "Stakes Winners" section of the March 17, 1984 issue.



Claiborne Farm's Swale made his 1984 racing debut in the 31st Hutcheson Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream Park and won by eight lengths. Under the allowance conditions of the race, Swale carried 122 pounds and conceded from eight to 10 pounds to the other runners in the field of 11.

Favored at even money, Swale raced just behind the early pace, gained the lead in the stretch, and defeated For Halo in time 1 3/5 seconds slower than the track record.

The Hutcheson marked the fourth straight stakes victory for the Claiborne colt. He concluded his 2-year-old campaign with consecutive wins in the Futurity (G1) at Belmont Park, the Breeders' Futurity (G2) at Keeneland, and the Young America Stakes (G1) at Meadowlands. Swale was assigned 123 pounds, second-highest impost, on the Experimental Free Handicap for 2-year-olds of 1983. Devil's Bag topped the handicap with 128 pounds.

Swale represents the fourth generation in a family bred by Claiborne. His fourth dam, Highway Code, was imported by the late A. B. Hancock Sr., founder of the farm, in 1950. Swale, who carries the colors of Claiborne, is owned by a partnership. The farm, William Haggin Perry, and Peter Brant each own a quarter-interest; Edward A. Cox owns a one-eighth interest; and Claiborne president Seth Hancock and his sister Dell each own one-sixteenth of the colt.

Claiborne homebred stakes winner Tuerta, dam of Swale, foaled a filly by Spectacular Bid at Claiborne on Feb. 25. The mare underwent surgery for colic (a large colon torsion) at the Hagyard-Davidson-McGee veterinary clinic near Lexington on March 2. As of March 12, the mare remained at the clinic.

Seattle Slew, sire of Swale, also has been represented this year by Adored, winner of the Santa Margarita Handicap (G1). The stallion has sired a total of seven added-money winners, including 1983 champion 3-year-old colt Slew o' Gold. Champion at 2, 3, and 4, and Horse of the Year at 3 in 1977, Seattle Slew is owned by a syndicate and stands at Spendthrift Farm (Brownell Combs II, president) near Lexington.