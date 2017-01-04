Neolithic to Represent Starlight in Pegasus

Starlight Racing will be represented by Neolithic in the upcoming $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1), scheduled to be held for the first time Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, the dark bay colt is a son of former Starlight Racing color bearer Harlan's Holiday, and has won two of his seven starts. After finishing a strong second in the Discovery Stakes (G3) in November, he came back to romp by nine lengths in an allowance race at Gulfstream in December. Since that race, he has clocked a bullet workout Dec. 31 at Palm Beach Downs (four furlongs in :48 3/5).

Jack Wolf, Starlight Racing's founder and co-managing partner, is also the chief operating officer of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, and assembled a group of stakeholders to purchase a slot in the Pegasus World Cup called Starlight Pegasus Partners.

"The race is shaping up to be one for the ages with the likes of California Chrome and Arrogate," said Wolf. "But Neolithic showed some real talent and class with his win at Gulfstream Park last month and has been training great since that race. We are excited to be part of such a big day for horse racing."

