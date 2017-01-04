Fifth Fair Grounds Horse Positive for EHV-1

Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots reported a fifth horse tested positive for equine herpes, with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture allowing the horse to be released to a private farm where it will be kept in isolation and with mandated protocols and biosecurity measures in place.

Similar to the third and fourth horses that tested positive, the fifth horse tested positive for EHV-1 non-neurogenic type, also called the “wild type” strain. Trained by Steve Asmussen, the infected horse resided in Fair Grounds’ Barn 47, which will now operate under a minimum 14-day quarantine period.

With the entire Fair Grounds backstretch under quarantine, track officials are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will follow all protocols as directed by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and the USDA.