First Reported Carpe Diem Foal is a Colt

WinStar Farm's Carpe Diem , a grade 1 winner at both 2 and 3, sired his first reported foal on New Year's Day when a colt was born Sunday at Ocala Stud in Ocala, Fla.



Bred by Centaur Farm, the colt is out of the seven-time stakes-winning Songandaprayer mare Evelyn's Dancer.



"He's a nice-sized colt with good bone and plenty of leg," said Centaur's Brad Heath. "He looks like a winner."



A $1.6 million OBS March sale topper, Carpe Diem, by Giant's Causeway , began his decorated career by winning his Saratoga Race Course debut. In his second start at 2, the chestnut won the Claiborne Breeders' Futurity Stakes (G1) at Keeneland.



As a 3-year-old, Carpe Diem captured the Tampa Bay Derby (G2) before returning to Keeneland to win the prestigious Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G1). Campaigned by Stonestreet Stables and WinStar, he earned $1,519,800 on the track before retiring to stud at WinStar a year ago.



Carpe Diem hails from the multiple Grade 1-producing Unbridled's Song mare Rebridled Dreams. He bred 162 mares in his first book in 2016, and is set to stand his second season at WinStar for a fee of $25,000 stands and nurses.



"Carpe Diem is one of the best horses we've ever bought and raced, and there is great anticipation for his first foals arriving in the coming months," said WinStar president Elliott Walden. "Stonestreet, WinStar and many other shareholders and top breeders have supported this horse and will continue to support him. Carpe Diem bred a tremendous first book of mares in 2016, and the future is very bright."