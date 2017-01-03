Ramseys End 2016 as Leading Owners

Ken Ramsey left nothing to chance heading into the new year. As of Jan. 28, he and his wife Sarah were the leading North American owners by money won, and he intended to remain at the top by year's end.

As insurance Ramsey entered four horses in four stakes Dec. 31, one at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots and three at Gulfstream Park. He also had another nine entered in other races Dec. 30-31 at Fair Grounds, Gulfstream, and Turfway Park.

By the close of 2016, the Ramseys had three more winners, finished second five times, and had one third-place runner. They added $56,080 to their bankroll and remained the leading owners of 2016 ahead of Juddmonte Farms with $7,458,736 in purses. They won 131 races out of 641 starts, giving them a 20% win rate for the year. Their horses placed 198 times, which gives them a win-place-show rate of 51%.

Homebred graded stakes winner Camelot Kitten was the star of the stable for 2016. The then-3-year-old full brother to grade 1 winner Bobby's Kitten won four graded stakes, including the American Turf Stakes (G2T), National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (G2T), Hill Prince Stakes (G3T), and Pennine Ridge Stakes (G3T). Camelot Kitten earned $868,865 in 2016 and is the chief earner of the year for the Ramseys' homebred stallion Kitten's Joy .

The Ramseys' other black-type stakes winners for the year include grade 1 winner Al's Gal; grade 3 winners Oscar Nominated and Smokem Kitten; Bobby's Kitten, Charming Kitten, Granny's Kitten, International Star, Keystoneforvictory, Kitten's Cat, Shining Copper, Sir Dudley Digges, Strike Up the Band, and Watchyourownbobber.

