Valadorna 'Getting Close' to Seasonal Bow

The quarantine situation at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots has already caused several disruptions among horsemen. Trainer Mark Casse is knocking wood that, so far, 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) runner-up Valadorna remains among the unaffected.

Though shipping in or out of Fair Grounds is currently not allowed due to an EHV-1 outbreak, the issue should not impact Stonestreet Stables' Valadorna as she is slated to prep at the Louisiana track this winter in hopes of a run in the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1). The daughter of Curlin returned to the worktab Dec. 29—her first move since mid-November—covering four furlongs in :48 2/5, with another breeze slated for this week as Casse decides on a race for her seasonal bow.

"She's getting close," the Canadian Hall of Fame trainer said. "My hope is to run her a couple times probably and obviously we want to win the Oaks so we're working on that. Of course you're worried (about the outbreak). You don't want them getting sick. But ...we're keeping an extra close eye on everything and keeping our fingers crossed. I feel terrible for the people it has affected so far."

Casse's other leading Kentucky Oaks hopeful, grade I winner Pretty City Dancer, is based in Florida and is also gearing up for her 3-year-old debut, which could come in the Forward Gal (G2) at Gulfstream Park Feb. 4. The daughter of Tapit most recently covered four furlongs in :48.75 at Palm Meadows Training Center Dec. 31 in what Casse called "the best I've ever seen her breeze."

Robert Masterson's Tepin, who is likely to win her second Eclipse Award for champion turf female, and John Oxley's Classic Empire, the heavy favorite to be named champion 2-year-old male, both could have their first breezes of 2017 this coming weekend, according to Casse. While the Feb. 4 Lambholm South Holy Bull (G2) has been penciled in for Classic Empire's seasonal bow, Casse said the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner could be given more time.

"It is (still the target) but I wouldn't get overly concerned if we don't make that," Casse said. "Everything needs to go perfect for him to make the Holy Bull."

