Maiden Winner Added to Keeneland January Sale

Following Royal Inheritance's impressive maiden win last month at Aqueduct Racetrack, owner Joseph Bulger decided it was an opportune time to sell the Regal Ransom filly.

The just-turned 3-year-old will be offered to the public after being supplemented to next week's Keeneland January horses of all ages sale. She is consigned by Blake-Albina as Hip 781A and is cataloged as the last horse in the ring during the sale's Dec.10 second session.

Making her career debut in maiden special weight company restricted to New York-breds Dec. 4, Royal Inheritance outran her odds of nearly 17-1, leading every step of the way to win by 3 1/2 lengths while completing the six furlongs in 1:12.18.

Produced from the unraced Corinthian mare Grand Cocotte, Royal Inheritance was bred by Philip Birsh. Bought by Andrew Fernung for $14,000 from the Warrendale Sales consignment to the 2015 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky October yearling sale, the filly was acquired by Nick Sallusto and Hanzly Albina for $32,000 from the Randy Miles offerings at last year's Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training.

"Even from her first three-eighths breeze, everything has come easy for her," said Sallusto. "She is very straightforward. She grew considerably from the the time we bought her until now. David (Cannizzo) has been very patient in letting her develop into what she is. I think people will really appreciate her on the end of the shank."

While supplemental entries are a rarity for Keeneland auctions, the sales company will accommodate such requests when feasible, said Geoffrey Russell, Keeneland's director of sales operations.

"It does happen," Russell said. "It is something we are happy to do when we are able to do it."

As a Keeneland sale supplement, Royal Inheritance joins the likes of champion Blind Luck, who was sold for $2.5 million as an addition to the 2011 November sale, and Last Full Measure, who brought $1.5 million when supplemented to the 2014 November auction.