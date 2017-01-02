Storms Force Fair Grounds to Cancel Final Two Races

Due to severe storms producing dangerous conditions in the New Orleans area, in the interest of safety the final two races on the Monday, Jan 2 card at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots have been canceled.

"The safety of our jockeys and horses will always be our top priority," said Senior Director of Racing Jason Boulet. "In the interest of safety for all of our participants, we have canceled the remainder of the Monday racing program." 

Racing is scheduled to resume Thursday, Jan. 5 with a nine-race program. First post is 1:25 p.m.
 

