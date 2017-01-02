China Horse Club Buys Into Grade I Winner Abel Tasman

China Horse Club has bought into grade 1 winner Abel Tasman, China Horse Club's racing and bloodstock manager Michael Wallace confirmed Jan. 2.

"(Abel Tasman's) race record speaks for itself," Wallace said. "She's a grade 1 winner and has long-term residual value, which suits what we're trying to achieve. And we believe she has plenty more to offer on the track in 2017."

Wallace said the 3-year-old daughter of Quality Road will remain in training with Simon Callaghan, and the China Horse Club will discuss with co-owners Clearsky Farm, who also bred the filly, when her next start will be.

Abel Tasman has won three of her four starts, including a one-length score in the Starlet Stakes (G1) Dec. 10 at Los Alamitos Race Course. After a fifth-place effort Aug. 20 at Del Mar in her debut, she broke her maiden Sept. 30 at Santa Anita Park, winning a one-mile test by 1 1/4 lengths. Then she won a Nov. 18 allowance race at Del Mar by a half-length before jumping into graded company in the Starlet.

Out of the Deputy Minister mare Vargas Girl, Abel Tasman was a $65,000 buyback at the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale. She is a half sister to 2013 Dogwood Stakes (G3) winner Sky Girl (Sky Mesa).