Texas Red to Enter Stud at Crestwood Farm

Texas Red, winner of the 2014 Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1), will enter stud at Pope McLean's Crestwood Farm in Lexington for the 2017 season where he will stand for $7,500.

Trained and co-owned by Keith Desormeaux in partnership with Erich Brehm, Wayne Detmar, Gene Voss, and Lee Michaels; Texas Red showed early promise in a maiden special weight win at Del Mar, and in coming back to run third in the Frontrunner Stakes (G1) to American Pharoah and Calculator.

Texas Red's 2-year-old campaign was capped with a brilliant 6-1/2 length Breeders' Cup Juvenile win in 1:41.91 which is the fastest running in the past eight years. He earned a 104 Beyer Speed Figure for that effort. Despite narrowly being outvoted for champion 2-year-old, he started his 3-year-old year sharing the top spot on the Experimental Free Handicap with American Pharoah.

After opening his 3-year-old campaign with a runner-up finish in the San Vicente Stakes (G2) to eventual multiple Grade 1 winning sprinter Lord Nelson , the son of Afleet Alex was knocked off the Triple Crown trail with a foot abscess but returned later that year to capture the Jim Dandy Stakes (G2) at Saratoga Race Course over Frosted earning a 105 beyer.

"Texas Red has been a superstar since the moment he walked into the barn," Desormeaux said. "It was nice to see those expectations come to fruition. He took my career to new heights and I will always be grateful."

Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings, Texas Red retires with three wins, three seconds, and one third from nine starts and $1,767,300 in earnings. Texas Red is by dual classic winner Afleet Alex, a consistent sire of graded stakes winners. He is out of the mare, Ramatuelle, a successful stakes winner in Chile before being sent to the United States, where she placed in the 2005 Desert Stormer Handicap (G3).

Desormeaux, Brehm, Detmar, Voss and Michaels will retain a majority interest in Texas Red, and will stand him in partnership with Crestwood Farm.

"Our Ownership Group sees Pope McLean and Crestwood Farm as the perfect partner to drive the success of Texas Red's Stallion career," Brehm said. "His win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile gave us all the thrill of a lifetime. We are committed to seeing him succeed in his next career. Between the partners we are looking to purchase a number of quality broodmares over the next few months in order to breed to Texas Red. We will aggressively buy and sell Texas Red babies and will be sending many of them to Keith for training."