Third Horse Tests Positive for EHV-1 at Fair Grounds

A third horse has tested positive for equine herpes at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

The horse, trained by Mike Stidham, resides in Barn 36 and contracted EHV-1 non-neurogenic type, also called "wild type" strain. This strain is different than the strain of EHV-1 that has affected two horses in Barn 14 in the previous week. The infected horse has been isolated from the rest of the backstretch population in a different area than the previously isolated horse due to the differing strains.

The positive test from Barn 36 does not affect the currently mandated quarantine of Barn 14, and that barn's 14-day quarantine period continues as-is. Fair Grounds officials continue to monitor the situation closely under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture, and continue to follow all protocols as directed by those two governing bodies.

At this time, under the direction of the LDA, the quarantine continues to have no impact on horses shipping out or shipping in for races, as long as they arrive with proper vaccination documents. All horses shipping in will be required to use the Belfort Street entrance.