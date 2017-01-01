Mo Tom, Forevamo Return to Work Tab

Two high-profile sophomores of 2016, G M B Racing's Mo Tom and Brittlyn Stable's Forevamo returned from lengthy layoffs to post their first works Jan. 1 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Both sons of Uncle Mo competed in the Risen Star Stakes (G2) and Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2). The pair worked three furlongs Sunday morning.

Campaigned by the Benson family of New Orleans Saints and Pelicans ownership and trained by Tom Amoss, Mo Tom was the beaten favorite in the Louisiana Derby and had not been seen since finishing fifth as the 8-5 favorite in September's Super Derby (G3). Under regular morning rider Mario Garcia, he stopped the clock in :37 flat.

"It went well," Amoss said. "It's a first breeze back since taking time off and was an easy three-eighths. He moved well over the track and it was nice to watch."

A winner in four of 10 starts, Mo Tom owns three stakes victories, including the $500,000 Ohio Derby and Lecomte (G3) as a 3-year-old. He placed eighth in the 2016 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Forevamo is an Al Stall Jr.-trained half brother to champion Musical Romance and multiple group winner Vuelve Ruben M., who was group 1-placed in Puerto Rico and won 24 of 37 starts. Unseen since finishing sixth in the West Virginia Derby (G2) in August, the bay colt worked three furlongs under rider Scott Orm in :38 flat.

"Everything was fine, nice and smooth," Stall said. "He's a class horse. He came down the lane and around the turn in :38 flat and it was perfect."

A winner of two of 10 who has finished second four times—including the Risen Star and Pat Day Mile (G3)—Forevamo won the Jean Lafitte Stakes to break his maiden as a juvenile.