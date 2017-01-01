Oscietra Places Third in Flemington Debut

Oscietra, the first foal of Australia's champion racemare Black Caviar, did well in her Flemington Racecourse debut Jan. 1, although she faded to third behind Limestone and late-running Miss Wahoo after setting the pace in the 1,000-meter (about five-furlong) New Year Plate.

Anticipation and expectation built leading up to the contest and the filly was sent off as the heavy favorite under her dam's regular jockey, Luke Nolan. Co-trainer David Hayes expressed surprise at the odds prior to the race, stating she was still untested.

"She has won both her jump outs, but the only comparison to be drawn between Oscietra and Black Caviar is the filly has a high cruising speed. She is a different color and is about two-thirds the size of her mother. You shouldn't compare any horse to Black Caviar." Hayes said.

The Exceed and Excel filly previously won two trials at 800 meters (about four furlongs), but was never seriously challenged or put under pressure.

Black Caviar retired unbeaten in 2013 with 25 wins, stamping herself as the best turf sprinter in the world. She earned Aus$7.9 million from 15 group I victories, including Royal Ascot 's 2012 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (G1T).

Black Caviar has made a smooth transition to life as a broodmare, producing three foals in quick succession for her original ownership group that bought her as a yearling in 2008 for Aus$210,000.