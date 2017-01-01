Arrogate Out of Jan. 1 San Pasqual Stakes

Juddmonte Farms' Arrogate will not run in the San Pasqual Stakes (gr. II) as planned, Racing Post reported early the morning of Jan. 1.

Trainer Bob Baffert told the England-based publication that the Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) winner will miss his New Year's Day prep race for the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup (gr. I) because recent rains in Southern California made the Santa Anita Park main track too wet.

"He's not running because the track is too wet," Baffert told Racing Post. "He'll train up to the race."

A pair of storms hit Southern California Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, but rain is not in the forecast for Sunday.