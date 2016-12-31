Bob Baffert and Kaleem Shah Part Ways

Hall of Fame horseman Bob Baffert has parted ways with owner Kaleem Shah, the trainer announced Dec. 31.

During their association, Baffert trained several top-level runners for Shah, including 2014 Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) winner Bayern and 2015 Santa Anita Derby (gr. I) winner Dortmund.

Shah confirmed the split, although he declined to discuss the reason. He added that his horses will be dispersed to other trainers—Dortmund will go to Art Sherman, along with grade I winner Klimt, while some others from Shah's stable are bound for trainer Doug O'Neill, including grade I-placed American Gal.

"I wish Bob the very best," Shah said. "It's a bittersweet moment for me and not what I wanted to do. It was my hope that I would race horses with Bob as long as I raced horses, but it was not meant to be."

Among other stakes winners trained by Baffert for Shah were Eden's Moon, Fed Biz , and Concord Point.