Goodyearforroses Scores in Sloppy Frankel

Rain washed away half the field for the $100,000 Robert J. Frankel Stakes and encouraged Santa Anita Park to move the contest from the turf to the main track.

The only horse coming off a main-track effort made the most of the opportunity.

Although it was over Woodbine's synthetic surface, Goodyearforroses ran third last time out in the Maple Leaf (Can-III) for trainer Roger Attfield. Under the care of Richard Baltas for the first time in the Frankel, the Irish-bred Azamour filly took command in the backstretch of the sloppy, 1 1/8-mile test and pulled away late to win by 5 1/4 lengths under jockey Corey Nakatani. Watch Video

"She's trained very forwardly and has worked well," Baltas said. "When the race came off the turf, we thought 'Well, it's a small field and she kind of skips across the dirt in the mornings.' I didn't know if she was going to like it or not, but she's a very sound horse, and I thought it was worth giving her a shot, especially with all the scratches."

Nakatani, who recently returned from an extended hiatus dating back to April, earned his second win back, following an upset score aboard Gogoula two races prior in a maiden claiming event.

"Coming back and being home is always close to your heart," Nakatani said. "It's always home at here at Santa Anita Park and it's definitely always nice to win here. I have to thank Richard and the owners for having faith in me."

After engaging in a three-way contest for the lead early, Goodyearforroses left the rest behind and opened up a 1 1/2-length advantage through a half-mile in :47.12. Six furlongs went in 1:11.24 as Pretty Girl briefly challenged, but the field was no match for the winner in the stretch. Goodyearforroses hit a mile in 1:37.53 and finished off the 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.42.

"The plan was that whatever came easy to her, don't take it away," Nakatani said. "It was an off track, so I just went out there and did my job. I just shook her up a little turning for home, and she kicked on."

Pretty Girl held second, 7 1/4 lengths clear of Frenzified, who finished another 15 3/4 lengths ahead of favored Keri Belle.

Arles, Into The Mystic, Ryans Charm, and Sweet Charity were scratched.

The Frankel was the second stakes win for Goodyearforroses, who was bred by The Hornets out of the Galileo mare Guilia. Her first stakes win was the Aug. 13 Flaming Page Stakes on Woodbine's synthetic main track.

The Frankel, normally a grade III race on the grass, could maintain its graded status, but will be reevaluated because of the surface switch.