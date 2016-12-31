Masochistic Officially Disqualified from BC Sprint

Los Pollos Hermanos Racing and Jay Em Ess Stable's Masochistic was officially disqualified from the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (gr. I) Dec. 31, following a positive post-race test for stanozolol immediately after the Nov. 5 contest.

A ruling from the Santa Anita Park stewards made official what was an inevitable result following a hearing Dec. 30 into the matter. The connections of the 6-year-old Sought After gelding—trainer Ron Ellis, jockey Mike Smith, and the owners—were given notice of the hearing, but did not attend.

California Horse Racing Board investigator Jim Hamilton said Friday that Masochistic's connections were not contesting the positive test for the anabolic steroid stanozolol and/or its metabolite 16-hydroxy stanozolol in both blood and urine post-race samples.

With the ruling, Masochistic's connections will lose the $255,000 share of the purse from the Sprint, which was won by Drefong. That share will be given to third-place finisher Mind Your Biscuits, and the rest of the field will similarly receive increased purse shares with their elevated placings from the Masochistic disqualification to last place.

According to a news release from the CHRB, the regulatory agency is still investigating the matter, although CHRB counsel Philip Laird and Hamilton said Friday that, to this point, the investigation only involves Ellis. The CHRB has yet to file a complaint against Ellis on the matter.