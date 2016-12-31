Second Horse Positive for EHV-1 at Fair Grounds

A second horse has tested positive for equine herpes virus at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots. The EHV-1 strain of the disease can be accompanied by neurological symptoms and can prove fatal in horses.

The horse, trained by Jeff Thornbury, was housed in Barn 14, which is currently under mandated quarantine by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture. The infected horse has been isolated from the regular barn area and will have no interaction with the rest of the horse population on the backstretch.

Fair Grounds officials continue to monitor the situation closely under the guidance of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and the USDA, and continue to follow all protocols as directed by those two governing bodies. The mandated 14-day quarantine of Barn 14 that originally started Dec. 26 has been reset and will start anew effective Dec. 31. All horses in the affected barn will be monitored, and if no horses test positive for the virus and do not show symptoms, the quarantine may be lifted at the discretion of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture.

Under the direction of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture, the quarantine will have no impact on horses shipping in for races as long as they arrive with proper vaccination documents. All horses shipping in will be required to use the Belfort Street entrance.