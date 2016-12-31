Cheers to You First Winner for Santiva

Richard Burton's hombred Cheers to You, a California-bred daughter of freshman sire Santiva , became the stallion's first winner from three starters Dec. 30 when she broke her maiden at Golden Gate Fields.

Entered for a $12,500 tag but not claimed after a Nov. 18 fifth at Golden Gate, Cheers to You graduated in her fourth start with a game four-wide rally in a six-furlong maiden claiming for 2-year-old fillies. Jockey Juan Hernandez was aboard for the two-length victory on Golden Gate's all-weather track; Jedd B. Josephson trains.

Cheers to You was a $900 RNA from the Barretts Equine Limited October 2015 yearlings and horses of racing age sale. She is out of the winning Run Softly mare Glassy, who was obtained by Burton for $1,200 from the War Horse Place consignment to the 2013 Keeneland November breeding stock sale. All five of her foals to race have been winners.

Grade II winner Santiva, a son of Giant's Causeway bred by Paget Bloodstock out of the Smarten mare Slide, will stand the 2017 season at Midwest Equine & Veterinary Hospital near Trafalgar, In. for a published fee of $2,500 stands and nurses. He had seven reported foals in his first crop, five in his second, and three in 2016.