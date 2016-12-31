Uruguay Updates Anti-Doping Regulations

The Latin American Organization for the Promotion of Thoroughbred Racing announced Dec. 29 that Uruguay has adopted new anti-doping regulations.

The change will result in all 39 of the country's stakes races, both its 12 black-type stakes included in part one of the International Cataloguing Standards as well as the country's 27 other domestic group stakes (that appear in Part II of ICS), having post-race samples to an International Federation of Horseracing Authorities (IFHA)-accredited lab.

The five Uruguay classics will prohibit race-day medication. Beginning in January 2018, 3-year-old foals will be completely free from medication. Currently, the administration of pharmacological treatment is allowed, for 3-year-old foals during their second semester (first semester of the calendar year).

The changes follow the guidelines of the IFHA.

