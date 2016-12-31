Engelhardt Named Executive Director of OTBO

John Engelhardt was appointed executive director of the Ohio Thoroughbred Breeders and Owners on Friday, Dec. 30.

Engelhardt has worked in Thoroughbred racing in various capacities for 33 years.

"The board of directors feel very comfortable with John in this position," stated O.T.B.O. vice president Tom McCann. "We believe he will do an outstanding job. We are looking forward to working with him. The industry in Ohio is facing new challenges and we trust John will step up to meet them."

For the past six years, Engelhardt has served as marketing and advertising consultant for Pinnacle Entertainment and Belterra Park in Cincinnati. He is best known in racing for his long association with River Downs in the role of publicity, public relations, and marketing. During that period, he hosted the popular "Regular Guy Show." That production engaged a variety of well-respected co-hosts and incorporated innovative techniques such as the telestrator; highlighted replays; and used an overhead camera to teach race fans how to use the racing program.

The University of Dayton graduate began his career in the sport as a track photographer, a skill and passion he continues to call upon today. From 1980-2002 he served as chief writer and photographer for the Ohio Thoroughbred Magazine.

"Those experiences opened the door for great exposure to the farms, backstretch and horsemen of Ohio. That has given me a unique perspective of the industry on every level and has led to many lifetime friendships," said Engelhardt. "In addition, it has given me the ability to explain to groups all that goes in to the sport from the breeding shed to getting a horse to the winner's circle. I hope it peaks their interest to the point they would like to learn to become breeders and owners themselves."

Engelhardt served as president of the Turf Publicists of America in 2009 and 2010 after being a vice president of that national organization for eight years. He had bred, owned, or co-owned Ohio Thoroughbreds for 10 years.

"I'm blessed to be in this position at this period of Ohio history," he said. "Purses are growing at the tracks; breeder's awards have been expanded and we are seeing progressive growth in the quality and quantity of broodmares and stallions with impressive pedigrees and proven race records."