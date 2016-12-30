Reeves: Quality Candidates for Pegasus World Cup Remain

Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, a private racing stable owned by Dean and Patti Reeves of Atlanta, Ga., is one of a dozen stakeholders in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (gr. I), the world's richest horse race to be run Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park.

The Reeves, who formed their stable in 2009 with trainer Kathy Ritvo and campaigned 2013 Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) winner Mucho Macho Man , are currently searching for a horse to contest the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus. Dean Reeves has agreed to occasionally share his thoughts on the process of acquiring a participant, as well as participating in this unique and innovative event.

Dean Reeves thoughts as of Dec. 30 follow:

"It is now down to about five of us looking for horses for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, but there's still some quality horses out there and I think you will see some deals done over the next four or five days. We have offers out for some horses and I've had some long conversations with owners, so the ball is in their court to see what they want to do.

"We've narrowed things down. We've all got to make decisions, because time is of the essence. The trainer and owner need to know if they're going in this race, because now is the time they have to focus and prepare the horse, so there is a need for movement. I know some people I've talked to want to make a decision by the weekend.

"You know, when I first got into this, I thought this would give me an opportunity to talk to other owners I wouldn't necessarily talk to ... to have a conversation with them. And it's been exactly that. I have talked to owners all across the country, some internationally, and it's been a great experience. The owners I have talked to have just been very nice, very business-like, about the whole process. The stakeholders have all done a nice job. Nothing has been cutthroat. The main thing is they really know their horse and they want what's best for the horse. Sure, they want good deals—some different in terms—but they also know where and when they want to run their horse. I've really enjoyed the conversations and feel like, wherever I go in my travels, we'll talk more and this will open things up for next year.

"The other thing about this race is the fans will get their race if it all unfolds like it looks like it will. They got their big race with the two big horses, California Chrome and Arrogate. Plus, there's some pretty nice horses in there that might shock them if things don't go just right for them or if they don't bring their 'A' game.

"I'm really looking forward to Pegasus. It's going to be a fun week, a heck of a race, and the start of great opportunities in 2017."