Trainer McGee Secures Milestone Win at Fair Grounds

Trainer Paul McGee earned the 1,000th victory of his career Dec. 29 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots when well-regarded juvenile December Seven posted a four-length victory in the seventh race, an allowance-optional claiming event.

Jay Em Ess Stable's December Seven, sent off the 3-5 favorite, opened a clear advantage under James Graham through a quarter-mile in :25.26 and maintained that clear edge at every point of call before drawing off to the easy win. The son of Street Sense completed the 1 1/16-mile test in 1:43.99 on a fast track.

McGee said it was special to secure the milestone win for Jay Em Ess Stable's Samantha Siegel.

"It feels great," McGee said. "Samantha has been a great client for many years and a great friend. I don't know how many of the thousand were for Jay Em Ess Stable, but it was a lot and it's good to do it for Samantha."

McGee, a 54-year-old native of Louisville, Ky., winters in New Orleans and travels to various Kentucky tracks through the remainder of the year. He has won 19 graded stakes throughout his career including grade I victories in the 2003 Woodford Reserve Turf Classic with Honor in War and the 2000 Hollywood Starlet with I Believe in You.

The Bellarmine College alum has a strike rate of 18.1% with earnings in excess of $31.2 million. McGee, who began as a hotwalker at age 15, saddled his first winner on June 23, 1987 at Churchill Downs with Pabarene.