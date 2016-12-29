'Bluesman' Hopes for Redemption in Mr. Prospector

Monster Racing Stables' Delta Bluesman will attempt to return to winning form in the $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes (gr. III) Jan. 1 at Gulfstream Park after finishing a disappointing sixth in the Nov. 5 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (gr. I).
The Jorge Navarro-trained gelding bumped with eventual winner Drefong shortly after the start of the Sprint.
"Right after the (race), I was scratching my head. The horse was training so good. There's no way he could run sixth," Navarro said. "I looked down and the horse had a big cut on his ankle that needed five stitches. The next day I went to the barn and he couldn't walk with the stitches, but he ate up and was fine. Right now he's back to being himself."
The soon-to-be 7-year-old son of Wagon Limit, who has been training sharply at Gulfstream Park West, earned his way into the Breeders' Cup Sprint with a triumph in the Smile Sprint Stakes (gr. II), a "Win & You're In" race July 2.
Navarro also entered Monster Racing Stables' Shaft of Light in the Mr. Prospector, which drew a field of six for the six-furlong contest.
Yourdreamsormine has finished no worse than second in eight starts since being privately purchased and transferred to trainer Milt Wolfson. The son of Mr. Sekiguchi is coming off a Dec. 4 allowance victory.
Mr. Prospector S. (gr. III)
Gulfstream Park, Sunday, January 01, 2017, Race 4
- 6f
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 1:30 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|El Deal (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|119
|Francisco D'Angelo
|-
|2
|Squadron A (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|117
|Dale L. Romans
|-
|6
|Delta Bluesman (FL)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|123
|Jorge Navarro
|-
|3
|Candip (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|121
|Michael A. Tomlinson
|-
|5
|Shaft of Light (ON)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|121
|Jorge Navarro
|-
|4
|Yourdreamsormine (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|121
|Milton W. Wolfson
|-