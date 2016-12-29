'Bluesman' Hopes for Redemption in Mr. Prospector

'Bluesman' Hopes for Redemption in Mr. Prospector
Photo: Anne M. Eberhardt
Delta Bluesman

Monster Racing Stables' Delta Bluesman will attempt to return to winning form in the $100,000 Mr. Prospector Stakes (gr. III) Jan. 1 at Gulfstream Park after finishing a disappointing sixth in the Nov. 5 TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (gr. I).

The Jorge Navarro-trained gelding bumped with eventual winner Drefong shortly after the start of the Sprint.

"Right after the (race), I was scratching my head. The horse was training so good. There's no way he could run sixth," Navarro said. "I looked down and the horse had a big cut on his ankle that needed five stitches. The next day I went to the barn and he couldn't walk with the stitches, but he ate up and was fine. Right now he's back to being himself."

The soon-to-be 7-year-old son of Wagon Limit, who has been training sharply at Gulfstream Park West, earned his way into the Breeders' Cup Sprint with a triumph in the Smile Sprint Stakes (gr. II), a "Win & You're In" race July 2.

Navarro also entered Monster Racing Stables' Shaft of Light in the Mr. Prospector, which drew a field of six for the six-furlong contest.

Yourdreamsormine has finished no worse than second in eight starts since being privately purchased and transferred to trainer Milt Wolfson. The son of Mr. Sekiguchi is coming off a Dec. 4 allowance victory.

Mr. Prospector S. (gr. III)

Gulfstream Park, Sunday, January 01, 2017, Race 4
  • 6f
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
1El Deal (KY)John R. Velazquez119Francisco D'Angelo-
2Squadron A (KY)Corey J. Lanerie117Dale L. Romans-
6Delta Bluesman (FL)Emisael Jaramillo123Jorge Navarro-
3Candip (KY)Tyler Gaffalione121Michael A. Tomlinson-
5Shaft of Light (ON)Edgard J. Zayas121Jorge Navarro-
4Yourdreamsormine (FL)Paco Lopez121Milton W. Wolfson-

Most Popular Stories