Jockey Quinones Secures Milestone Win

Luis Quinones is closing out a strong 2016 in memorable fashion as the jockey grabbed the 1,000th victory of his career Dec. 28 at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

Quinones, whose 200 wins ranked second this season at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, picked up his milestone career win Wednesday when he rallied Gary Welsh's Hoarder from 10th to score a clear victory in the seventh race at Mahoning Valley. Trained by Welsh, Hoarder completed the six-furlong claiming race in 1:14.81.

For the second straight year, Quinones' mounts have secured more than $1 million. Since 1997 Quinones has won 1,000 races from 10,015 starts and his mounts have earned more than $11.7 million in purses.

Quinones is enjoying the best season of his career in 2016 with a career-best 238 in total wins and purse earnings exceeding $2.3 million through Dec. 28. He ranked 10th in North America by wins this year through Dec. 28.

Also this season Quinones earned his first stakes win when he guided Stormofthecentury to victory in the Karly Boyes Memorial Stakes in June at Presque Isle Downs.

