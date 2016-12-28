Mahoning Valley Registers Another Record Handle Day

Bolstered by a mandatory payout in the Buckeye Pick 6, in which bettors wagered more than $243,000 Dec. 28 into the Jackpot carryover of $62,477, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course registered an all-time record handle for the second consecutive day.

A total of $1,658,918 was wagered on the nine races, more than $160,000 better than the previous mark of $1,497,170 recorded the day before.

"Again, we are pleased and thankful by the response bettors across North America have shown for our racing product," said Mark Loewe, vice president of Ohio racing for Penn Gaming. " Unprecedented interest because of today's mandatory payout in the Pick 6, along with several competitive fields with double-digit entries, and picture-perfect weather racing-wise combined to achieve today's record handle."

Racing at Mahoning Valley, which is conducted primarily on a four-day-a-week schedule, will resume Jan. 2, with a first post of 12:45 p.m. ET.