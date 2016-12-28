Midnight Lute Stakes Offers Chance to Step Up

With top California sprinter Masochistic denied entry in the wake of his post-race positive after the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (gr. I), five will head postward in the $100,000 Midnight Lute Stakes (gr. III) for a chance at an initial graded score.

Reddam Racing's Jimmy Bouncer looks to make the most of the opportunity, coming off back-to-back victories—a Nov. 18 allowance/optional claiming race sprinting five furlongs on the Del Mar lawn, and the Harris Farms Stakes at Fresno, going six furlongs on dirt.

BALAN: Masochistic Denied Entry at Santa Anita

The versatile 5-year-old Square Eddie gelding has won all three of his previous starts on dirt, in addition to two on turf, after breaking his maiden for trainer Doug O'Neill on the old synthetic main track at Del Mar. He shows good early speed and is assigned high weight of 122 pounds, along with Cecil and Gary Barber and Stanford Stable's Solid Wager.

That rival comes off a game victory in the Nov. 20 Cary Grant Stakes at Del Mar sprinting seven furlongs against fellow California-breds, his first victory in six starts since winning the 2015 edition.

Along with Solid Wager, trainer Peter Miller will send out Altamira Racing Stable and David Bernsen's Dec. 4 allowance winner St. Joe Bay, who romped by 6 1/2 lengths at the Midnight Lute's 6 1/2-furlong distance. Allowance winners Navy Hymn and Tough Sunday complete the field.