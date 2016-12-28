New York Veterinarian Sierra Suspended, Fined

A New York-based veterinarian has been suspended by regulators for falsely submitting health certificates for three horses seeking to enter the grounds at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Stewards with the New York State Gaming Commission on Dec. 26 handed Dr. Camilo Sierra a 30-day suspension and $1,500 fine for an Oct. 31 incident. Sierra agreed to the fine, according to agency records, waiving his right to a hearing and, in return, getting the one-month suspension reduced to 20 days.

The NYSGC said Sierra was suspended and fined for submitting health certificates to New York Racing Association security staff for three horses that he had not examined: New York Bourbon, Sky Ace, and Too Much Malibu. An NYSGC database lists other fines levied against Sierra over the years, but the site does not include details of those incidents.

New York Bourbon and Too Much Malibu are unraced juveniles and Sky Ace is a 3-year-old maiden owned by Alex Kazdan and trained by Dominic Giglio Jr.

On Dec. 27 Sierra began serving the suspension that will last until Jan. 15, during which time the Long Island-based veterinarian will not be permitted to "directly or indirectly" be involved in any aspect of care of a horse on a race track.

Sierra was first given a license to practice veterinary medicine in New York in 1992, state records show.

