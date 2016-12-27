Mahoning Valley Reports Record Single-Card Handle

Buoyed by near ideal weather conditions, full competitive fields, and the holiday season, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course recorded an all-time record handle for a day's program Dec. 27.

A total of $1,497,170 was wagered over the nine races, more than $100k better than the previous record of $1,395,031 set on Steel Valley Sprint Day, Nov. 21 this year.

Mark Loewe, vice president of Ohio Racing for Penn Gaming said, "We are pleased and thankful by the response bettors across North America have shown for our racing product. Our large and competitive fields, along with a solid and consistent racing schedule, and the near ideal weather conditions, culminated with today's record handle."

Racing, which resumes Wednesday, Dec. 28, will feature a mandatory payout in the 20-cent Buckeye Pick 6 as it is the calendar year-ending program. Held on Races 4 through 9, the Buckeye Pick 6 jackpot swelled to more than $62,477 after there was no single unique ticket sold Dec. 27 all six winners.

