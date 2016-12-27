English Owner-Breeder McCreery Dies at 86

Bob McCreery, breeder of a pair of European classic winners, died Dec. 24, reported Racing Post. He was 86.

McCreery was the breeder of 1972 Two Thousand Guineas winner High Top, by Derring Do—Camenae by Vimy and 1989 Prix Du Jockey Club (French Derby) (Fr-I) and Irish Derby (Ire-I) winner Old Vic, by Sadler's Wells—Cockade, by Derring-Do.

According to Racing Post, McCreery founded Moreton Paddox Stud at Moreton Morrell, Warkshire in 1963. In 1980 he relocated to his family home of Stowell Hill in Somerset.

From the late 1940s to the early 1960s, McCreery enjoyed a successful career as an amateur rider. According to Racing Post, in 1984 he helped set up the European Breeders' Fund. He was a longstanding trustee of the Injured Jockeys Fund.

