Horse Owner Bronson Thayer Dies at 77

A. Bronson Thayer, husband of Tampa Bay Downs co-owner Stella Thayer, died Dec. 24 at age 77. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Thayer, a prominent banker in Tampa, Fla., died after a battle with prostate cancer.

Stella Thayer told the paper her husband loved Florida.

"We came down here in the early '70s, so he really saw the growth and development of the state, and he found a state that he could be very involved in both at the local level and statewide," Stella Thayer told the Tampa Bay Times.

Bronson Thayer also campaigned horses with his wife. According to the paper, Thayer had served as president of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida Bankers Association.

The paper reports that arrangements are pending.

