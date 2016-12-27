Arrogate Confirmed for San Pasqual After Bullet Work

Breeders' Cup Classic (gr. I) winner Arrogate is set for a start in the Jan. 1 San Pasqual Stakes (gr. II) at Santa Anita Park as long as the talented son of Unbridled's Song emerges in good order from his latest bullet work, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said Dec. 27.

With Martin Garcia aboard Tuesday morning, Arrogate clicked through six furlongs in 1:12 1/5 in what Baffert called "Really easy, cruise mode."

The move was fastest of 28 at the distance on the day.

The 1 1/16-mile San Pasqual will mark Arrogate's 4-year-old debut and his first start since his Nov. 5 Classic victory over California Chrome , and sets Juddmonte's colt up for a planned rematch with that rival in the Jan. 28 Pegasus World Cup (gr. I) at Gulfstream Park. Arrogate looks to add a third grade I to the list he kicked off earlier this season when blitzing to take the 1 1/4-mile Travers Stakes (gr. I) in 1:59.36, the fastest edition in the 147-year history of the race.

California Chrome won last year's San Pasqual, kicking off a six-race win streak in 2016 that Arrogate ended. The 5-year-old son of Lucky Pulpit came back Dec. 17 to prep for the Pegasus with a record-setting performance in the Winter Challenge at Los Alamitos Race Course, his only race on his home track from 26 starts.