Conquest Enforcer Strikes for New Connections

Loooch Racing Stables, Imaginary Stables, and Raquel Ritchie realized a quick return on investment with recently purchased Conquest Enforcer as he won Santa Anita Park's last race Dec. 26, the $200,000 Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (gr. IIT). Watch Video

Off as the 9-5 favorite, Conquest Enforcer bounced out of the gate behind Blackjackcat, but then took the early lead to set fractions of :22.91, :46.11, 1:10.29 through six furlongs and finished the mile on the turf in 1:33.64 to win by 1 1/4 lengths over Mittersill.

Although Blackout pressed the leader throughout the backstretch and looked to get by Conquest Enforcer in the final turn, the son of Into Mischief had another gear and bounded away as he turned for home under jockey Flavien Prat.

"This horse was very sharp. I just wanted to get him to relax," Prat said. "He broke so sharp, I just wanted him to relax on the lead. He didn’t relax until the backside and then he got going. (Trainer) Phil (D'Amato) said he has a great turn of foot and he seemed so sharp. I was a little worried in the stretch, but he kicked away."

Conquest Enforcer paid $5.60, $3.80, and $3 across the board. Mittersill closed for second to return $7 and $5.40, and Moonlight Drive paid $5.60 to show.

Sold during the complete dispersal of Conquest Stables in the Lane's End consignment to the Keeneland November breeding stock sale this fall, Loooch Racing paid $785,000 for the 3-year-old colt.

Previously trained by Mark Casse, Conquest Enforcer had won four stakes, but did not do better than third in three graded tries. In his last outing, he placed third in the Nearctic Stakes (gr. IIT) Oct. 16 at Woodbine.

In his last timed workout at Santa Anita, Conquest Enforcer posted five furlongs in :59 flat, to be the fastest of 120 at the distance Dec. 19 for his new trainer, D'Amato.

"I am very happy," D'Amato said. "He's settled into our program really nicely and I think the sky is the limit with this horse. Prat is a great fit for him. This horse actually reminds me of Obviously and he guided Obviously to a nice Breeders' Cup win, and hopefully next year we're doing the same with this horse."

Bred by Tall Oaks Farm in Ontario, Conquest Enforcer is out of the unraced Victory Gallop mare Keen Victory.