Kentucky-bred Bluff Takes Jebel Ali Prep

Bluff, a gelded son of Tapit who finished sixth in the 2015 Risen Star Stakes (gr. II) for former owner Fox Hill Farm, could be bound for the Jebel Ali Stakes after winning a test over 1,950 meters at Jebel Ali Racecourse in Dubai Dec. 23.

Previously trained by Larry Jones, Bluff won for the first time in seven starts in Dubai and was also the first winner of the season for both trainer Dhruba Selvaratnam and stable jockey Chris Hayes, who has missed most of the campaign due to injury.

Hayes certainly earned his riding fee, with Bluff needing rousting along very early in proceedings, before running on well down the outside throughout the final 500 meters. The duo collared Insaany about 100 meters out, to the relief of connections, and also provided Selvaratnam with his 200th winner at Jebel Ali.

"It has been a long time coming, our first winner this season," said Selvaratnam. "Hopefully this horse can build on it as he is very good, but lazy. The Jebel Ali Stakes could be his next race."

Hayes echoed those sentiments and said: "I decided to take my time and pull wide to try and deliver one long, sustained challenge, and it worked. He was gelded over the summer and is now very relaxed, which he was not last season."

Out of the El Prado mare Ermine Slippers, Kentucky-bred Bluff won two of eight starts stateside while under Jones' care, including his 5 3/4 length maiden victory at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots in January 2015 where he defeated a field that included eventual Xpressbet.com Preakness Stakes (gr. I) runner-up Tale of Verve. He is now owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid al Maktoum.