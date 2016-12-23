Fund Launched to Support Injured Jockey Alderson

A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money to help offset medical costs for jockey Bryce Alderson, who suffered injuries in a spill during a race at Tampa Bay Downs on Dec. 21.



Alderson, who is 24, suffered serious head injuries including a badly fractured skull. As of Dec. 22 he was in an induced coma at St. Joseph's hospital in Tampa while he undergoes further testing.

His wife, Caitlin, has flown in from Canada and is with him now, and will remain until it is safe to transport him. Their 3-year old daughter is at home with family.

In Wednesday's fourth race, Alderson was aboard the 2-year-old gelding Expialidocious when Squeakers Shadow drifted out in front of them through the stretch of the one-mile turf race. That caused the first-time starter Expialidocious to clip heels and throw his rider to the turf. Seconds later, the 24-year-old Alderson was kicked in the head by a trailing horse as he lay on the ground.

Expialidocious was not injured. Squeakers Shadow was disqualified from fifth and placed last for interference.

A native of Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, Alderson won his first race at Fort Erie Race Track in 2011 on Kinshasa's Paradis. Alderson has ridden 55 winners in his short career.